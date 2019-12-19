Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 10,946 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 59,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Immersion by 424.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 18.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

IMMR stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

