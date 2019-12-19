Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 170.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,995 shares of company stock valued at $386,473. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

