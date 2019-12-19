Millennium Management LLC Sells 104,470 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $582.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

