Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,177,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of International Seaways worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in International Seaways by 284.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in International Seaways by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1,762.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,995 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INSW opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $837.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. International Seaways Inc has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.79.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

