Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 10,734 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

