Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 15,432 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the third quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Shares of ANH opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $358.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($14.23) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis acquired 1,500 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.