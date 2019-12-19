Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 480,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $264,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

