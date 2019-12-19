Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MYE. Cowen raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE MYE opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.56. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Defeo bought 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Myers Industries by 7,665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

