Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $78,000 in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Iteris Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iteris Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

