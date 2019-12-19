Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 985 LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 985 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the second quarter worth $483,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the second quarter worth $1,296,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LYFT news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 261,909 shares of company stock worth $11,623,677 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

