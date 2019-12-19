Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 14,910 Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 123.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.37. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

