Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

