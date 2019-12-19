Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,735 Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 120.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the third quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBX. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on BBX Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. BBX Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

