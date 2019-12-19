AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSSY. ValuEngine cut shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMSSY opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 2.64. AMS AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

