Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

