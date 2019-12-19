Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ms&Ad Insurance Group (MSADY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.