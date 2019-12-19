Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 24,620 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 58,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 976,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 473,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

