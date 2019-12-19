bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Absolute Software Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Absolute Software Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
National Bank Financial Analysts Give TECSYS a C$18.00 Price Target
National Bank Financial Analysts Give TECSYS a C$18.00 Price Target
Power Financial Downgraded by TD Securities
Power Financial Downgraded by TD Securities
Power Co. of Canada Raised to Neutral at CIBC
Power Co. of Canada Raised to Neutral at CIBC
MEG Energy PT Raised to C$8.00 at Goldman Sachs Group
MEG Energy PT Raised to C$8.00 at Goldman Sachs Group
Leagold Mining Price Target Cut to C$4.75
Leagold Mining Price Target Cut to C$4.75


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report