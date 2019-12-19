bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.