2,899 Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 15.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 75,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 69.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLCT opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLCT. ValuEngine lowered Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

