Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ZIX were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ZIX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $369.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

