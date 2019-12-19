Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

VSTO stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.95 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.