Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7,794.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

