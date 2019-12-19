Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,415 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.