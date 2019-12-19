Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,415 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc.
Columbia Banking System Inc Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Columbia Banking System Inc Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Millennium Management LLC Purchases 100,365 Shares of SVMK Inc
Millennium Management LLC Purchases 100,365 Shares of SVMK Inc
Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
Millennium Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc.


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report