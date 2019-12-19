Millennium Management LLC Purchases 100,365 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SVMK by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,703 shares of company stock worth $1,178,789 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

