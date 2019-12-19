Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,136 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 185,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

