Millennium Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDGE. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

