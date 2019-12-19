Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 135,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

