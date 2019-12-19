Millennium Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 2,805.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,064.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 503,564 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 316,378 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 315,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

