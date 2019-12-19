Millennium Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Amc Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Amc Networks stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

