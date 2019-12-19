Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

