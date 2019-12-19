2,527 Shares in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $314,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCKY opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

