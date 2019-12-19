Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Macro by 198.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 284,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,027,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

