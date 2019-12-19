Ravindra Majeti Sells 25,000 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,118,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,692,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravindra Majeti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00.

FTSV stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSV shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

