Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 13,252 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $139,100.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $6,353,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

