Insider Buying: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Acquires $718,160.34 in Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TACO. TheStreet cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.