C.R. Mclernon Sells 10,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,387,515.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

