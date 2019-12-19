Aldo John Pagliari Sells 4,243 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 13th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $383,086.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,120,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,591,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 584,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

