Michael Decesare Sells 25,000 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00.

Shares of FSCT opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $388,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

