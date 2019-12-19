Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires 37,196 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 37,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 21,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

