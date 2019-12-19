Robert William Howard Sells 140,000 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert William Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $991,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00.

JAG stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

