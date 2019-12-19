Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) EVP Sells $826,525.00 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

