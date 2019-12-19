Peel Hunt Increases Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 870

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 747.93 ($9.84).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 839.80 ($11.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 814.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 735.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 895 ($11.77).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

