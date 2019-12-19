GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.75).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,794 ($23.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,734.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,670.44. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have purchased 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Peel Hunt Increases Great Portland Estates Price Target to GBX 870
GlaxoSmithKline Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Huntsworth’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources
Hochschild Mining PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KAZ Minerals PT Raised to GBX 685 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
