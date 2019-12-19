GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.75).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,794 ($23.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,734.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,670.44. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have purchased 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

