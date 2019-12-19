Huntsworth’s (HNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsworth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Shares of HNT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Huntsworth has a 12-month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.19.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

