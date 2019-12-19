Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

KMR stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.49. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

