Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Banco Santander reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213 ($2.80).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 156.76 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.97. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153.50 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $806.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

