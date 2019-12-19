KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 685 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KAZ. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.80) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 651.43 ($8.57).

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 543 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

In related news, insider Lynda Armstrong acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,470.93).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

