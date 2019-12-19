Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 508

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petrofac to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 375.90 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Petrofac has a 52 week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

