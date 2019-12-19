Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 141.64 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 137 ($1.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

In related news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

