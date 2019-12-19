Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 301 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.90. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 346 shares of company stock valued at $89,864.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Analyst Recommendations for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Increases Great Portland Estates Price Target to GBX 870
Peel Hunt Increases Great Portland Estates Price Target to GBX 870
GlaxoSmithKline Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
GlaxoSmithKline Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Huntsworth’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Huntsworth’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources
Hochschild Mining PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hochschild Mining PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KAZ Minerals PT Raised to GBX 685 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KAZ Minerals PT Raised to GBX 685 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report