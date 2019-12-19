Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 301 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.90. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 346 shares of company stock valued at $89,864.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.