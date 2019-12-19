Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Londonmetric Property to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223 ($2.93).

LMP opened at GBX 229.20 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.81. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

