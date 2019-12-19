Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Londonmetric Property to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223 ($2.93).

LMP opened at GBX 229.20 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.81. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Analyst Recommendations for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

